GNY (GNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,231.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. GNY has a market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $26,231.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01127169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

