GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.