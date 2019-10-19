GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

