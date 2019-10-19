Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $246.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAND shares. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on Gladstone Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone bought 135,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,609,864.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,380,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

