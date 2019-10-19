Gexan Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,045.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market cap of $125,681.00 and approximately $85,045.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00852872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00034505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00177917 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005489 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00088593 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002307 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003984 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,422,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,636,427 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

