Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.44-5.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.390725-19.390725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.58 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.60-5.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

