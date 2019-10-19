General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General American Investors by 305.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General American Investors by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General American Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. General American Investors Company Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

In other General American Investors news, Director Rodney B. Berens sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $39,841.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $179,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

