GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.31 ($29.43).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G1A. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €26.66 ($31.00). The stock had a trading volume of 502,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.35 and its 200 day moving average is €24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 47.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €27.92 ($32.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

