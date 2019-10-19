GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,880 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of GATX opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.00 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

In other news, VP William M. Muckian sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $452,635.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $162,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,290.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $996,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

