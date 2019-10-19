Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 63.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $82.16 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

