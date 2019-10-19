Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 38,208 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.69. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

