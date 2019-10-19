Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in News by 67.6% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,200,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 520,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in News by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,205,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in News by 70.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 329,460 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 30,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $427,609.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,462.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 18,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $266,610.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,668 shares of company stock valued at $837,421. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

