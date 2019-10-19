GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 88,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.