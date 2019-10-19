Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 825.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,156,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,355,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

