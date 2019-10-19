Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

ARKK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 161,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.