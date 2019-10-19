Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPI. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 475,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.