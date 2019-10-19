FY2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Lowered by Analyst

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for W W Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $19.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.55.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.78.

GWW stock opened at $310.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day moving average is $280.95. W W Grainger has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $321.07.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 41.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 150.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.