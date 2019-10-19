FY2019 EPS Estimates for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Boosted by B. Riley

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for PowerFleet in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.
PowerFleet Company Profile
There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.