FY2019 EPS Estimates for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Boosted by B. Riley

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for PowerFleet in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.02 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.26.

