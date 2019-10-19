FY2019 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Increased by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.97. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 61,502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,021 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,893,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,274,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

