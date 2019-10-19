FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MITO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.