FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Token Store and HitBTC. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1,078.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00227827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.01127630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088930 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Token Store, CoinBene, CPDAX, IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Allbit and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

