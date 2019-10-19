Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

FULT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

FULT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 690,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,175. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 348,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 588,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

