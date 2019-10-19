Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $102.27 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

