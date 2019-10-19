Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $76.46 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.