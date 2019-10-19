Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

