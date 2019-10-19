Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys Shares of 4,068 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Southern by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Southern by 18.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170,174 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

