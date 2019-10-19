Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $369,877.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,743.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,803 shares of company stock worth $7,157,258. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

