Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

