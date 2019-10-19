FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce sales of $208.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.80 million. FTS International posted sales of $334.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year sales of $824.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.89 million to $844.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $778.99 million, with estimates ranging from $751.35 million to $811.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

FTS International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 309,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,797. FTS International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

