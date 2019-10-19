Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on Frontdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research downgraded Frontdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Frontdoor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 297,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,278. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $74,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $78,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Frontdoor by 137.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

