Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €83.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRA. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.90 ($89.42).

FRA FRA traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €75.50 ($87.79). The company had a trading volume of 73,159 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.38.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

