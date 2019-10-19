Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.56.

FSP opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 117,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

