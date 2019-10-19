Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $120,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $46,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,895.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $1,233,014 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,130,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,183,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,242,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 194.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

