Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 168,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $1,233,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 125.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.