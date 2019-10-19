Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,086 Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Navient by 11.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Navient by 48.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navient by 13.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

