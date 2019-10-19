Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $130,000 Investment in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $163,317. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PBYI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

