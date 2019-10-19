Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $228,000 Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,426,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,071 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,700,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 749,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 393,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,553,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,703,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $33.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

