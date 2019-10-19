Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $117.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

