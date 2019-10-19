Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.25.

Fortive stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. 1,502,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 10.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortive by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 154,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

