FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $291.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

