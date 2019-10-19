Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.37.

Five Below stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.63. 717,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,605. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Five Below has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.84.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,030 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $176,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 126,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

