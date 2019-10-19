FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Down 0.6%

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19,900% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

