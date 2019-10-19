First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28, 217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 62.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter.

