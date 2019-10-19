First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 3,440.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $602,000.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK)

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

