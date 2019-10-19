First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $103.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.69.

FRC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.18. 776,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

