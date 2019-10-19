First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average is $191.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $198.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

