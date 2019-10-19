First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 37,322 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,322 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

