First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 189 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

