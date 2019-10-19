First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after buying an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

