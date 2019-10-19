First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.34 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $158.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.